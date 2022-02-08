Warriors React to Klay Thompson's Late-Game Heroics Against Thunder

With just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder attempted to roar back from a double-digit deficit, Klay Thompson pulled up from the right wing in rhythm.

Knocking down his third three-pointer of the night, the Warriors guard jogged back to the bench pointing down at the court exclaiming, “This is my house!”

For Oklahoma City fans, it was a flashback to heartbreak.

Thompson, who finished the game as Golden State’s leading scorer with 21 points, is no stranger to clutch performances in Oklahoma City.

In 2016, Thompson earned one of his most popular nicknames, “Game 6 Klay,” by putting on a performance for the ages.

With 41 points and 11 triples in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Thompson helped force a Game 7 en route to Golden State’s second of five-straight trips to the NBA Finals.

“I don’t remember, man. I blacked out in those moments,” Thompson said in regards to his heroics. “[Game 6 in 2016] was a long time ago, although that is a dear memory of mine."

While Monday night didn’t come with such high stakes, it was Thompson who delivered in crunch time yet again, helping the Warriors (41-13) take down Oklahoma City (17-36), 110-98, allowing the team to extend their winning streak to nine games — the longest current streak in the league.

“It was great. All I could think about was that game a few years ago — just kidding,” Kerr said laughing after the game. “It was awesome just to have Klay back in crunch time… For Klay to get free and knock down a couple of shots it was really fun to see.”

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, which saw Thompson tear his ACL after being undercut by Danny Green while attempting a dunk, the Warriors’ 11-year veteran played 30 minutes in a game.

Thompson has played just 11 games this season after two years away from the court due to injury so the increased workload as well as the clutch performance comes as an optimistic omen.

“I don't take that lightly," Thompson said. "That's a big milestone.”