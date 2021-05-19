Wojnarowski: 'I think Kawhi [Leonard] is Staying with the Clippers'

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently stated on his podcast “The Woj Pod” that he believes Kawhi Leonard will resign with the LA Clippers this offseason.

"I think Kawhi is staying with the Clippers,” Wojnarowski said during a conversation with Zach Lowe. “He hasn’t said that publicly, and he probably won’t until the day he signs that contract. I know there’s been some mention of Miami. ‘Could Miami be a sleeper for him?’ I think he’s where he wants to be geographically. I think he’s gotten along very well with the organization, with management, with ownership."

Wojnarowski also discussed Leonard’s relationship with Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue, who was promoted last offseason from assistant to head coach after the Organization and former Head Coach Doc Rivers agreed to part ways.

“I think Ty Lue has really, really been good for them this year,” Wojnarowski continued. “The way it’s been described for me with Ty in LA is: Ty can hit you without leaving a bruise. He can coach you hard, can hold guys accountable, and I think that’s an environment Kawhi likes.”

Wojnarowski then made it clear that nothing is set in stone, and that how the Clippers perform in the upcoming playoffs will play a major role in Leonard’s offseason decision.

“But listen, he said, “things can go sideways when all of a sudden you get knocked out [of the playoffs] earlier than you expect.”

Leonard will almost certainly opt out of his player option and become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He will have the ability to sign a five-year max contract. Fellow Clippers star Paul George signed a four-year, $190 million contract extension this past offseason that will kick in once this season has concluded. Leonard will no-doubt factor in George’s security with the Clippers when making his decision.

