The DMV Elite 80 is a terrific annual event that brings together 80 of the best prospects in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) to compete. Notable alumni include current NBA players Markelle Fultz (Magic), Immanuel Quickley (Knicks) and Luka Garza (Timberwolves).

The event produced standouts and takeaways along with evaluations to update and new prospects to track. In that spirit, here are my most compelling players from last weekend's ninth annual DMV Elite 80.

Cameron Ward I Forward I 6’6 I Largo (MD) I 2025

The rising sophomore is building quite the reputation for himself in the DMV area after averaging 27.6 points per game as a freshman. Ward certainly didn’t disappoint here, leading the event in scoring (14.7 points per game, 44 total points in three games) and earning MVP honors with his eye-catching tools and skills.

Ward’s mix of size, length, fluidity, and ball skills were a tough matchup all-day long. He thrived getting downhill on direct lines while sprinkling in creative handle flashes to finish at the rim with his length and above the rim athleticism. To complement his slashing game, Ward displayed a comfortable and capable jumper from mid-range and three.

His ability to impact the defensive end with his physical tools (1.3 blocks per game-tied for event lead) and fruitful possessions operating in the pick-and-roll as both the handler and screener, further highlighted his versatility and overall upside.

Ward already possesses a projectable frame and game with plenty of development still left to do. He’s a legitimate high major talent that area schools will be fighting to keep home.

Malcom Day I Wing I 6’6 I Takoma Academy (MD) I 2023

It’s always intriguing when you spot a long wing with ball skills and defensive flashes. Malcolm Day fits that mold. He impressed with his shot creation flashes, fluid jump shooting, athleticism at the rim (despite a couple of missed dunks) and rangy defense.

As Day continues to get stronger and improve his decision making, his game will take a leap. Per Prep Hoops' Colby Giacubeno, Day’s DMV Elite 80 performance led to an offer from St. Thomas (NAIA). More offers should be on the way.

Joseph Baldwin I Wing I 6’7 I Fairfax Christian (VA) I 2023

Baldwin impacted both ends of the floor with his easy athleticism, burst, length, and strength. Already equipped with a college ready frame, there wasn’t much of an answer for Baldwin when he got downhill to finish through, around and over defenders. He excelled as a finisher on drop offs and lobs while generating defensive events via steals, blocks, deflections, and more. Baldwin is on a positive development trajectory that should continue.

Omarr Smith I Guard I 6’3 I Archbishop Curley (MD) I 2025

Confident and aggressive are the first two words that come to mind when describing Smith’s game. The lefty guard stood out as a self-creating, shot maker with deep range and a natural feel for getting a bucket. Smith’s primary skills as a scorer and shooter plus his glimpses of explosive athleticism with a runway and playmaking on both ends will be exciting to further watch grow.

Farrell Crowell I Guard I 6’4 I Shabach Christian (MD) I 2023

There might not have been a better combination of handle, size, length, craft, and confidence, and then Crowell’s’. A couple of his buckets off the bounce were some of the most impressive all day. The joy and freedom that he plays with is undeniable.

Callum Crossman I Big I 6’9 I Virginia Academy I 2023

I was excited to get my first live look at Crossman since January’s MLK Classic at The St. James where I was blown away with his effortless athleticism and tools. Despite still being raw and toolsy, it was was clear that Crossman possess the most college ready skill or tool in his explosive, quick twitch athleticism.

Crossman began the event by getting the gym buzzing during an unofficial and import dunk contest that foreshadowed his appeal. He excelled as a relentless above the rim finisher, rim runner and shot blocker/deterrent. He currently holds offers from Fresno St, Radford and NJIT.

Check out a bit more from Crossman:

Honorable Mentions

Ty Bivens (2024 | Gwynn Park (MD) | Guard)

ReJuan Gray (2023 | Takoma Academy (MD) | Wing)

Wyatt Norton (2025 | Madison (VA) | Wing)

Austin Ball (2023 | Miller School (VA) | Wing)

Kyron Henderson (2023 | Rock Creek Cristian (MD) | Wing)

Nate Ament (2025 | Colgan High (VA) | Wing)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.