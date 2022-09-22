2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Playmakers

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

Different than those who are simply great passers, playmakers skills are encompassed by the ability to both create opportunities for themselves and others, usually by being a focal point on the offense. Natural playmakers likely have the most star power in the class.

Here’s a look at the five best 2023 NBA Draft prospects in terms of playmaking ability:



1. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

The most likely player to give Victor Wembanyama a run for his money at the No. 1 spot, Henderson is one of the better overall guard prospects we’ve seen in recent years.

He’s a gifted athlete, a wise decision maker for his age and a creative scorer. He can attack, pull up and operates well in the pick-and-roll.

Henderson will be a premier centripetal piece for whoever lands him on draft night.

2. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

A well-paced, do-it-all guard who could cement himself as one of the top prospects in the country with even a moderately consistent season with Arkansas.

Smith can do nearly everything on the court, and is more often than not willing to get his teammates involved.

If he can show consistency as a scorer, he’ll fly up the ranks of boards throughout the season.

3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Potentially the most natural playmaker of the bunch, the ball, as well as opposing defenses, seem to gravitate around Thompson.

He’s a hyper-athlete who can put the ball on the floor and has all the tools to be an elite player eventually. He’s not pass-first by any means, but is more than capable and uses his passing chops to bail himself out of situations.

In short, Thompson is an offensive generator, and I have a hard time not seeing offense revolving around him at any level of basketball.

4. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The best passer here and likely in the entire class, Black has real potential to be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

He’s got an innate feel for basketball in general, and up to this point has been a proven and willing scorer.

I have some concerns about his overall scoring ability and fit with the Hogs’ star-laden squad, leading him to land a bit further down this list, but if he can maintain a consistent stream of points he’ll be as good a playmaker as any.

5. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

A point-forward with great all around skills, Ingram withdrew his name from the 2022 draft, but should draw plenty of eyes in 2023.

He functions extremely well in the pick-and-roll, and can pass from nearly any situation he puts himself in.

He won’t be as natural as a scorer as the rest of the guys on this list, and his playmaking skills will be directly determined by his ability to put the ball in the ring.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.