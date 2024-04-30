Former Kentucky Signee Jayden Quaintance Officially Flips to Arizona State
John Calipari’s move to the Arkansas Razorbacks has created waves in the college basketball landscape, especially as it relates to recruiting. This has directly impacted the Kentucky Wildcats, as the expected 2025 recruiting class is starting to look much different.
Karter Knox (No. 20) is now headed to Arkansas alongside Billy Richmond (No. 22) and Boogie Fland (No. 26), who are set to play in Fayetteville. Furthermore, Somto Cyril (No. 46) is taking his talents to an SEC rival in Georgia.
To make things worse, Jayden Quaintance (No. 8) is now headed to Arizona State instead of Kentucky. He made the flip official on Monday, as the 6-foot-9 center has opted to play for to play for Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils after considering Louisville and Memphis. Quaintance is just 16 years old, but is a top-20 five-star recruit in his class who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. ..
The transfer portal has already changed the way college basketball operates, but when a coach like Calipari makes a move then all rules are off. The Wildcats will have a great chance of maintaining success, but the future looks very different from a recruiting class standpoint.
Quaintance is one of the best high school players in the country — irrespective of age or class — and he will get to prove that at Arizona State down the road. His flip to Arizona State is huge news as it relates to the 2025 NBA Draft.
