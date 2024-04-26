Potential Lottery Pick Tidjane Salaun Officially Enters 2024 NBA Draft
As the 2024 NBA Draft continues to remain relatively mysterious as it relates to draft positioning, more intriguing players are declaring for the event. As such, boards remain fluid as teams look forward to working out prospects during individual workouts in the near future.
One of the players who has the chance to be selected in the lottery depending on how the remainder of the pre-draft process plays out is Tidjane Salaun, a French combo forward who officially entered the draft on Thursday.
"The NBA has always been a dream of mine, but recently it's become a goal," Salaun told ESPN. "It's just the logical next step for me. I learned a lot of things on and off the court this season. I'm ready to make a big step now for the next level."
In many classes, he would be a likely late-round selection. However, given the quality of this upcoming class and the uncertainty around many of its prospects, Salaun truly does have a chance to be taken in the lottery. Not only is he a jumbo shot maker with great positional size, but he’s also one of the youngest players in this class. He will still be 18 on the night of June’s draft, which makes him even more appealing to NBA teams.
Not only can Salaun shoot the ball well from the perimeter, but he also is a strong finisher that plays above the rim. This makes him a unique prospect with a good blend of athleticism and skill.
Read More: Tidjane Salaun Scouting Report
Salaun really started to impress NBA teams at Basketball Without Borders in Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star weekend in February of 2023. He has continued to improve even since that event and will now officially participate in the pre-draft process ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.