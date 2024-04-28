How the Atlanta Hawks Could Benefit Most from Upcoming Draft
All in all, this season was certainly a step back in the direction the Hawks franchise has been wanting go.
From a conference finals appearance three years ago, to two subsequent boots out of the first round and now being shoved to the curb after a Play-In loss to the Chicago Bulls, the construction of the Hawks' roster has been sound but their execution hasn't.
The April 10 Play-In loss was the first time they'd fell in that position in the three times that they had been there. Now, they look ahead to June to possibly land a player who can fortify their second unit – but what and who should they be looking for exactly with their current roster make-up?
With one of the better backcourts in the league with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, they seem to be well off in that department until you look deeper into the bench. The support off the bench for Atlanta's guard tandem came largely from Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews, while third-year guard Vit Krejci provided cushion while he was healthy in 24.6 minutes across 22 games.
This department certainly can be an area for improvement, especially when seeing that playmaking off the bench is a lagging facet for the Hawks, sitting in the bottom five of the NBA in bench-generated assists. Projected to have two first-round picks come June, Atlanta has an opportunity to land a guard who can comfortably provide and playmake off the bench.
The first names that come to mind would be range from Stephon Castle, Nikola Topic and Isaiah Collier to Jared McCain. Each of these players were respected playmakers and scorers on their squads, two things that the Hawks have lacked in from their guard reserves. Though expected not to be a draft of any sure-fire superstar, each of these prospects would provide some two-way security, as well as playmaking and scoring as mentioned.
Both Young and Murray are the most adept scorers and facilitators on their team, assuming a large role and shouldering the brunt of the team's offensive responsibilities. Bringing in a young player off the bench who surely has room to grow and take over a seemingly absent role is ideal for both a team who is needing fulfillment and a prospect who is needing an opportunity.
For the Hawks, they'll need someone off the bench to anchor them next season if they hope to get past the Play-In once more.
