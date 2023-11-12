Evaluating Brandon Miller’s Encouraging Start To NBA Play

The second overall pick is already making an impact for the Charlotte Hornets.

When the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, some critics pushed back. Many argued the Hornets should’ve taken Scoot Henderson, whom the Portland Trail Blazers grabbed with the next pick.

Despite the noise, Charlotte’s rookie has started his career off strong. For his first five games, he served as the Hornets sixth man. But then when Terry Rozier suffered a groin injury, Miller stepped into the starting lineup.

Through his first three NBA starts, Miller has shot the ball surprisingly poorly. Known best for his pull-up jumper, the former Alabama wing punished SEC defenses with outside shot-making just months ago; he converted over 38% of his 7.5 3-point attempts per game, and these weren’t just routine attempts. The 6-foot-9 forward frequently pulled from well beyond the arc, off of heavy movement, and in traffic.

He’s shot just 1-for-13 from beyond the arc as a starter thus far, but Miller’s stroke has remained unchanged. It’s likely just a matter of time until these tries fall.

In spite of uncharacteristic shooting, the 20-year-old has brought positive impact in other fashions. Offensively, he’s tallied points in the mid-range when ran off the 3-point line. He’s also moved the ball well and earned easy buckets via off-ball movement and transition leak outs.

However, Miller has been most impressive on the defensive end. Less than ten games in, it’s expected that he lacks polish on defense, and he does. The Tennessee native doesn’t yet navigate screens with guile or avoid unnecessary fouls. But with a seven-foot wingspan, a slender frame, and swift feet, Miller has tools. He also tries. These two facts intersect to bolster his defensive impact. Regardless of gaps in skill, the second overall pick already brings positive value on that side of the ball. He uses his looming length to disrupt shots from behind and force misses at the rim.

As he familiarizes himself with the pros, Miller finds himself in a beneficial developmental situation. Led by LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, the Hornets try to win games. Unlike other teams that recently have been near the bottom of standings, they play a defined brand of basketball behind a defined core. As they chase a playoff spot, Coach Steve Clifford is instilling winning habits into his squad. Miller already plays team defense, moves the ball, and hustles — he plays complimentary winning basketball and in turn earns playing time and developmental reps to grow as a scorer. Wings like Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler took similar paths during their superstar ascensions.

It’s too early to decide whether Charlotte made the right call or not, but so far, Miller has showed promise as a worthy second overall pick.

