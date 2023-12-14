Hornets’ Rookie Brandon Miller Proving Value as Top-Two Draft Pick

Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is proving his value so far for the Charlotte Hornets.

Per most draft experts, passing on Scoot Henderson second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft wasn’t necessarily a popular decision for the Charlotte Hornets.

At the time, Henderson looked a dynamo for the G League Ignite, highlighted by his high-octane scoring, premier athleticism and eventual potential as a floor general. And even his fit with another star point guard wasn't in question due to the ever-position-less nature of the NBA.

But the Hornets, who landed the second pick via a wild 2023 draft lottery, simply already had their point guard of the future in star LaMelo Ball. And then-Alabama forward Brandon Miller had plenty of buzz himself as a 6-foot-9, do-it-all sharpshooter.

Now, Charlotte’s decision is looking more and more correct by the day.

To this point, Henderson hasn’t been as advertised, averaging just 10.0 points per game on 35% shooting overall. And while he’s still likely to figure it out with his visible skills and high-level work ethic, Miller has fit wonderfully with the Hornets.

Overall, Miller is averaging 14.8 points on 45% shooting, averaging 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. His 3-point shooting has carried over seamlessly: 40% on 5.1 attempts per game.

And he’s only getting better.

Miller is currently amidst an eight-game streak of double digit scoring, capped off by 18 points versus the Heat on Wednesday night. In that same stretch, he’s scored 16.6 points on a blistering 48% shooting from 6.5 attempts from beyond the arc.

It hasn’t necessarily translated to wins for Charlotte just yet, as they sit at 7-15 overall with injuries riddling their season. But for now, it’s clear they’ve gotten a valuable piece in Miller whose set to frequent their lineup alongside Ball, Mark Williams and more for the foreseeable future.

