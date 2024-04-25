Rookie Chet Holmgren Puts Together Historic Performance in Thunder's Game 2 Playoff Outing
In a dominant win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's opening series, Chet Holmgren was the primary reason that his team got off to a hot start. While his teammates helped him carry the momentum and ultimately secured the win, the 7-footer completely set the tone in his second-ever playoff game.
In the first quarter Holmgren alone scored 15 points, while the Pelicans produced 22 as an entire team. From there, the Thunder center finished the first half with a total of 20 points, which made him the first rookie in over a decade with 20 or more points in the first half of a playoff game.
When it was all said and done, Holmgren capped off this historic performance with a line of 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes. He was a team-high +32 on the box score, which speaks to his impact on both ends. He also became the first Thunder rookie ever with a 25-point and five-rebound performance in the postseason.
This came after Holmgren also made history in Game 1, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to record 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a playoff debut, joining Shaquille O’Neal, David Robison, Patrick Ewing and Kevin Kunnert.
As Oklahoma City continues its playoff run, expect Holmgren to be a key piece of the team's success. He's the Thunder's third-best player despite being a rookie and will be leaned on heavily.
