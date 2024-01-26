Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Top Two Picks Once Again Rise Above

Who were the most impressive rookies across the NBA over the past week?

Each week, the Draft Digest team picks an NBA rookie from each conference as the best player of the week.

Given the 2023 NBA Draft was one of the most talented in recent history, it's no surprise that there is a surplus of rookies making a real impact for their respective teams. Especially as it relates to the top two picks in his rookie class, the past week has been extremely productive. While ups and downs are expected, consistency has been key of late.

Who brought home the hardware this week?

Eastern Conference

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Stats Since Last Week: 4 GP | 24.3 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 2.8 APG | 45.2% 3PT

The Hornets continue to struggle in the win column, but Brandon Miller has proven he is a legitimate core piece. Alongside LaMelo Ball, he has the potential to be a real star on the perimeter in the near future. A dynamic scorer with great positional size, the first-year wing is really starting to blossom in Charlotte.

Miller has showcased his well-rounded game all season long, proving to be a two-way talent. In fact, he has earned a 68 DSI and 70 PSP from Cerebro Sports this season, which speaks to his scoring upside and defensive prowess. As time goes on, expect Miller to ultimately become one of the better wings in the entire league.

Western Conference

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 27.0 PPG | 9.0 RPG | 3.3 APG | 4.0 BPG

What Victor Wembanyama has been able to do over the past few weeks has been truly special. Over his last three games specifically, he's produced nearly 30 points per game on much more efficient shooting than normal. He's also blocked 12 shots in the past week alone, as he continues to lead the NBA in that category.

While it was clear Wembanyama had generational upside entering the league, he's already proving to be one of the best centers in the NBA and is only 20 years old. By the end of the season, it shouldn't be surprising if he is considered a top-50 player in the league.

