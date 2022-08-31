Duke Wing Dariq Whitehead to Undergo Foot Surgery

The college basketball season still has yet to kick off, but the Duke Blue Devils are already facing injury concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that their top recruit in Dariq Whitehead had surgery to repair a right foot fracture.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. "We're confident he'll be back on the court soon."

The injury itself occurred during a team workout on Monday. Duke expects Whitehead to return to action with the Blue Devils this fall, which is extremely promising. He’s projected to be one of the top players in all of college basketball this season in pursuit of a National Championship.

READ: DARIQ WHITEHEAD PROSPECT PROFILE

A 6-foot-6 wing, Whitehead is coming off of a spectacular season at Montverde Academy and was ranked a top-three high school prospect in the country. He’s got great positional size and should be an impact player on both ends of the floor this season upon his return.

Draft Digest currently has Whitehead ranked as the No. 3 prospect on our 2023 NBA Draft Big Board. He’s fully expected to be a high lottery pick next summer in the draft.

This injury shouldn’t affect his draft stock, but it will be interesting to see what he looks like when he takes the floor for the first time.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.