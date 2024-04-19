Kyshawn George Can Prove Better in the NBA Than College
The NBA Draft is right around the corner and with and down perception leaving a lot of room for prospects to rise and fall down the NBA Draft board. Miami Hurricane's swingman Kyshawn George is a player who could improve his skillset at the next level.
George averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1,3 stocks per contest while shooting 42 percent from the floor, 40 percent 3-pointer and 77 percent from the charity stripe.
The Hurricane product is flirting with first-round status, but after the combine and pre-draft workouts he should be able to etch his name within the top 30 NBA Draft prospects.
In college, spacing is hard to come by and Miami lacked a good enough facilitator next to George to truly max out his skillset.
The 6-foot-8 wing is a talented shotmaker who can drill catch-and-shoot looks while also being able to rise up off the dribble to knock in jumpers. Despite being asked to do a lot for the Hurricanes on offense, George has a high motor to still be a quality -- and versatile -- defender.
With his catch-and-shoot ability and needing to be set up the NBA spacing and playmakers will do George's game wonders. While the swingman will struggle to be a consistent on-ball scorer without moves to slip past NBA-caliber defenders, his connective playmaking and jump shooting with defensive upside should make him a first-round prospect.
