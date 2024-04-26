Montverde’s Liam McNeeley Commits to Uconn to 'Contend for Three-Peat'
Liam McNeeley, a consensus top-10 recruit and one of the better players in the 2024 high school class, has committed to UConn, per ESPN.
A 6-foot-7 forward, McNeeley's shooting prowess has him next in line of Montverde Academy graduates to pursue successful NBA careers, including Cade Cunningham, RJ Barrett, Ben Simmons and more.wq
Back in October, McNeeley announced he would be taking his talents to Indiana, ousting Kansas from his list. In early April, though, McNeeley decommitted.
“It was definitely difficult, but I've got to do what's best for me and my family,” McNeeley said. “I called Coach Woodson, and he wished me all the best.”
Now, the five-star wing will be joining the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies, who have developed NBA talent well in the past few seasons.
"It felt like a perfect fit,” McNeeley told ESPN. “There's no reason we can't contend for a three-peat."
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report: “McNeeley is a sharpshooting 6-foot-7 wing who converted 45% of his 3-pointers his junior year at Montverde (116 attempts). He also shot 84% from the free throw line on 62 total attempts this past season. Montverde often draws up dribble handoffs (DHOs) for McNeeley to come off of and this is where he's learned to thrive. This includes shooting off of DHOs, creating for others off of them, or just getting a bucket for himself.”
McNeeley is currently in the 2024 high school class, meaning he'll be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. His Montverde counterpart in the same class, Cooper Flagg, is likely the best basketball prospect in the world.
