NBA Draft: Composite Ranking Could Signal a Top 10
Per the newest Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NBA sent teams a ranking of the top 10 2024 draft prospects.
The goal was to recognize which teams would receive medical information on certain players, rather than all 30 teams receiving information on each prospect. The order was determined by a blend of publicly available rankings, a panel of experts and a retained-scouting service, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
The top player listed — and in a tier of his own, no less — was Perth’s Alex Sarr, who does seem to be the consensus No. 1 pick at the moment. Teams selecting in the 1-10 range, which will be finalized at the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, will have access to Sarr’s records.
In the next tier, in no particular order, was Ignite forward Matas Buzelis, UConn standouts Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, JL Bourg’s Zaccharie Risacher and Serbian guard Nikola Topic. Team selecting No. 1 through No. 15 will have access to those player’s information.
Rounding out the final tier was Kentucky guards Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, Ignite forward Ron Holland II and Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, which teams No. 1 through No. 25 will have access to.
While draft night 2024 will undoubtedly shake things up, the list does likely offer a pretty concrete look at who teams are currently valuing in the upper ranks of the draft.
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery — which will finalize the order — will be held at 7:39 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12 in Chicago. The Detroit Pistons currently have the best pick odds, following by the Wizards, Hornets, Trail Blazers and Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.