NBA Draft Matchmaker: San Antonio Spurs
In the coming weeks, let's attempt to play the role of NBA Draft Matchmaker, pairing up teams with players, while obviously taking into account where players are projected to be selected next month.
(That might actually be the most difficult thing about this challenge.)
First up is, of course, the San Antonio Spurs. How could it not be? We're all looking at what the Spurs will do to build around Victor Wembanyama, and that starts with the June draft where the Spurs will pick four times, via No. 4, No. 4, No. 35, and No. 48 overall.
While the second-round selections are simply too unpredictable, particularly due to the nature of this specific draft class, there is a somewhat set group of players positioning themselves for the two lottery selections.
First up is Nikola Topić. Let's not play around. We can all have fun thinking about giving Wembanyama a real wing, or another defensive big man to, but when it comes down to it, it's always been Nikola Topić.
Of course you want a high-IQ ball-handler and playmaker next to your generational center. Even if Topić is a bit on the raw side, and will need a few years to get his outside shot sorted, you roll the dice and hope his court vision, patience, and a wider NBA court will keep his head above water until he rounds out his game.
Topić is no high-flyer, but that hasn't stopped him from being a constant scoring threat near the basket, in large part due to his ability to decelerate, and time his shots over bigger defenders. As he transitions to the NBA, he'll have to adjust to defenders who are both bigger, stronger, and sniff out deceleration ploys earlier, and that's where a constant mid-range jumper, and later the long ball, will need to be a stable for him as a secondary scoring option.
While no official measurements have been published about him, and there's still skepticism about whether or not he's a legitimate 6-foot-7, there's no denying he's still a big point guard, who will be able to look over the defense and spot patterns. The fact that his handle, and passing instincts, are as advanced as they are, Topić should have the potential to become a nightmare matchup at the point due to his size.
The biggest question about Topić isn't even whether he fits with Wembanyama or not, but rather "is he available?" when the Spurs make their selection. If the Wizards take him at No. 2, no one would bat an eye.
Next up for the Spurs is their second lottery pick at No .8, where two players stand out. Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, and Colorado's Cody Williams.
And yes, Sheppard should still be in consideration even if the Spurs pick Topić at No. 4.
How come? The shooting, the movement, the passing, and the defensive upside. If Sheppard was 6-foot-6, he'd probably compete to be drafted No. 1, simply because he doesn't have much of a weakness in his game.
At 6-foot-3, however, and not necessarily a real point guard, his path will be a bit more treacherous. While he can spend the next few years molding himself into a real primary lead guard, he'll always have such a potent skill for scoring that he's bound to also be used off the ball as a floor spacer.
As such, even if the Spurs have Topić and Devin Vassell in hand, having a combo guard who can hit outside shots at a high level, function as a playmaker and guard his behind off, would be an enormous addition, even if he'll be primarily a sixth man.
(In normal years, drafting a sixth man at No. 8 might seem high, but in this draft that would be an easier sell.)
Williams is very different. He's much rawer offensively than Sheppard, but has superior size, more positional fluidity, and plays a wing-big position that's far more crucial to fill out for NBA teams.
At 6-foot-8, with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and significant athletic abilities, Williams could be a powerful two-end type player who bridges the backcourt and the frontcourt. His size and ability to convert both near the rim, and from the outside gives Wembanyama plenty of freedom of movement next to him, as Williams can play accordingly to wherever the Frenchman decides to set up camp.
With two lottery picks, the Spurs surely have options this year.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
