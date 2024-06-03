NBA Draft: Options for the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7
Last year, the Portland Trail Blazers officially kicked off their rebuild, selecting Scoot Henderson No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft and dealing franchise star Damian Lillard.
This year, they’ll look to add even more talent with the seventh overall pick. Even better, the team has some insurance in owning the No. 14 overall pick via the Golden State Warriors.
Here are three options for Portland at No. 7:
Ron Holland, Ignite
If the Trail Blazers are wanting to swing on one of the highest upside players in the class, Holland would be it.
The two-way wing came in as the No. 2 player per RSCI, but saw a topsy turvy season with the G League Ignite. Still, has talent as a lengthy, high-motor wing with a volatile offensive game is undeniable.
Holland would allow Portland to continue to stick with the athleticism theme in its starting lineup.
Donovan Clingan, UConn
The Trail Blazers have been rumored to be honing in on Donovan Clingan, and it makes sense with the 7-foot-3 center being a gargantuan defensive presence.
While there’s been plenty of talk of Clingan going in the top-three, he could potentially slide by Houston, San Antonio, Detroit and Charlotte, all of which already have starting centers.
While Portland has De’Andre Ayton and Robert Williams, they likely shouldn’t be apart of the longterm vision.
Cody Williams, Colorado
If the team is wanting to toe the line between projectable role player and potential star, Williams offers that with some plug-and-play skills packed into a high-ceiling player.
At 6-foot-9, he can play feisty defense, score off-ball and in transition, as well as hit open threes at a decent clip. He also has a potentially high outcome with flashes of shot and play-making.
Reaching on him at No. 7 might be a bit high, but he’ll likely be off the board just a few picks later.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.