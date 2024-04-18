2024 NBA Draft: Harrison Ingram And Others Amongst Post-NCAA Tournament Stock Risers
The college season is now over and we are starting to get into the heat of draft season. The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is officially underway, with more events coming up in the next couple of months. In the NCAA Tournament, it was UConn who won the National Championship. Outside of the UConn team, let’s dive into some of the biggest stock risers over the last month.
Harrison Ingram | North Carolina
Harrison Ingram is a strong-framed forward who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 235 pounds. The junior has been a big riser of late. Previously playing at Stanford, he saw a lot more on-ball repetitions than he did at North Carolina but playing more off the ball has helped expand his game.
Ingram has improved his 3-point shooting a ton this season as shot 38% from behind the arc while at Stanford for two seasons he shot 31%. He’s a strong defender that should be able to defend forwards in the NBA. His secondary playmaking and feel for the game is very impressive which didn’t always shine at UNC like it did at Stanford.
Pacome Dadiet | Ratiopharm Ulm
Roughly two weeks ago, Pacome Dadiet had his best game of the season for Ratiopharm Ulm. The 6-foot-8 forward shows a lot of promise on both ends of the floor and he doesn’t even turn 19 years old until July. He’s slowly being talked about more as one of the top international prospects in the draft. The young prospect has legit shooting upside and a very enticing off-ball game with his shooting and cutting ability.
He has some shot versatility to his game and juice off the dribble. The most underrated part of Dadiet's game is his playmaking potential. He can make difficult live dribble passes and advanced reads that most 18-year-olds can’t make. His ceiling is very high and his stock will likely continue to rise as we get closer to the draft.
Tristan da Silva | Colorado
Despite being one of the oldest players in this year’s draft, da Silva has continued to fly up draft boards. He had an outstanding month of March where he averaged 18 points and shot 56.3% from behind the arc in the NCAA tournament. He’s a great shooter with shot versatility and deep range.
In his senior season, da Silva improved the volume of 3-pointers he attempted and his passing ability. His defense is quite impressive as he has legit defensive versatility at 6-foot-10. His ability to handle, pass, shoot and defend makes him one of the best connector pieces in this year’s draft.
