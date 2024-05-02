NBA Draft: Top Pick Could be up for Grabs Should Lottery Allow
Historically, franchises are itching for the top draft pick in order to land the best possible talent. That’s never been more apparent than the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, where all 14 teams were praying for a chance at Victor Wembanyama.
While teams obviously want the highest pick possible this year, too, some teams may want it for different reasons.
To this point, the 2024 NBA Draft doesn’t have a sparkling record. While the draft certainly has its fair share of ready-to-go role players and swing prospects, it doesn’t pack the typical oomph, especially one year removed from Wembanyama.
Even more, there’s a host of teams at the top who could be looking to win as early as next season. Meaning they won’t necessarily put in the man hours to develop a top prospect.
The Pistons are fresh off their most disappointing season perhaps in franchise history, with star Cade Cunningham set to turn 23 in the coming months. Charlotte landed the second overall pick just last season, and should field a competitive roster if it can stay healthy. Memphis itself dealt with injury woes, but will bring back Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. all at once.
If any of the aforementioned teams jumps up to No. 1, there’s a great chance the top pick would be readily available for the first time in years. That applies to the other selections, of course, but those may be less coveted.
Teams in desperate need of a change of pace — the Nets, Bulls, Hawks, among others — could have a shot at landing their guy if they’re ready and willing to ship off some win-now talent.
Even without a consensus top prospect, the likes of Alex Sarr, Nikola Topic, Ron Holland, Donovan Clingan, Zaccharie Risacher and more are intriguing.
