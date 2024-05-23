NBA Draft: Top Picks Could be Available at 2024 Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery yielded wild results, helping the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets jump to No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.
Other teams filling out the top five include Washington at No. 2, San Antonio at No. 3 and Detroit at No. 5.
Typically, teams near the top of the draft have suffered underwhelming seasons, and are looking to swiftly add top talent. One such case this year is Washington, who needs talent at near every position after undergoing a rebuild last offseason.
While that still could be the case — even in what many experts believe to be an underwhelming draft — those very picks could be used to garner veteran players needed to make a push as early as next season.
While there’s been no concrete reports just yet of those picks being on the table, the safe assumption is that Atlanta, Houston and Detroit would all be looking to move off their draft assets in order to land stars or strong packages. Even San Antonio — armed with soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama — could be looking at deals to bring a star in alongside their 7-foot supernova.
There could be a myriad of teams without true direction looking to jump up. The Brooklyn Nets have players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and more, but are without their own picks for the next several seasons. Chicago remains among the middle ground of the NBA, and teams like Utah, New Orleans or Toronto remain threats to try and nab their guy.
Of course, the pick owners will have the option to select prospects, too, and with players like Alex Sarr, Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard and more, they could get immediate production.
Regardless, draft night 2024 is sure to yield even more wild results than the lottery.
