NBA Draft: Trail Blazers Could Nab Slider at Pick No. 14
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of two teams who boast two lottery picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: No. 7 and No. 14.
The second comes via the Golden State Warriors, who finished on the outside looking in of the NBA Playoffs with a 46-36 record.
The Trail Blazers have a variety of options with the No. 7 pick, including Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht and more. And despite the peculiarity surrounding that selection, their second lottery pick might end up more interesting.
There’s been numerous prospects linked to slides due to various reasons, and Portland could be ready to snag them as upside swings at No. 14.
The first of which is Nikola Topic, whose stock is now in jeopardy following a partial ACL tear and a confirmed negative wingspan. At 6-foot-6, Topic is a point guard, but with bolstered 3-point shooting could potentially play on the wing alongside the likes of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and more.
Another set to see a potential slide is Ron Holland, who was ranked as one of the top prospects coming into the cycle. Despite some gaudy G League stats, Holland’s season was marred with turnovers and inefficiency’s, and it’s potentially caused his stock to fall in some team’s eyes.
Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Holland now has workouts scheduled with both the Heat and Lakers at No’s 15 and 17, respectively.
Holland would be an easy shot for the Trail Blazers as a high-motor two-way wing, and should likely even be considered at No. 7. If he’s still on the board at No. 14, Portland should swing for the fences.
Even if those two are selected higher, other prospects will be pushed further down towards the No. 14 spot. Regardless, 2024 draft night is sure to be a wild one.
