NBA Mock Draft: Miami Heat Grab Sliding Kentucky Guard
The NBA Draft is just five days away, and the intel is heating up regarding what prospects teams prefer.
Miami owns the No. 15 pick, and in the past few years has been able to amass some win-now talent in the middle part of the draft.
In a recent NBA mock draft, the Miami Heat left with Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who could see a draft-night slide due to his natural position, but still offers some of the best upside in the class. You can watch the full mock draft below:
At a smaller 6-foot-1, Dillinham could see a slide due to the lack of needed point guards at the top of the draft. The Spurs have long preferred versatility and length, and teams like Houston, Charlotte, Portland and Memphis, along with the rest of the lottery teams, feel fairly set with their guard rotations.
Still, boasting 15.2 points and 3.9 assists on 48% shooting overall and 44% 3-point shooting, Dillingham is one of the most talented players in the class. And as a Kentucky guard — typically heralded for their success in the NBA — there’s a great chance he succeeds in the big leagues.
Dillingham doesn’t necessarily fit Miami’s typical MO. But he’d likely be the best player available at No. 15, and could be a player they could mold into an S-tier scorer.
The fit with Tyler Herro and Terry Rosier in the backcourt isn’t seamless, but Dillingham’s talent, mixed with the fact he’d be a valuable trade chip in superstar deals, might make him too tantalizing to pass up.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.