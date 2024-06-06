NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Grab Lengthy Wing, Spark Plug Scorer in Lottery
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, and no team seems to be better positioned than the San Antonio Spurs, who boast two top-eight selections.
Many anticipate San Antonio to leave with at least one wing and one guard with their two lottery picks. A recent mock draft I posted to YouTube had the Spurs doing just that, leaving with wing Zaccharie Risacher at No. 4 and spark plug scorer Rob Dillingham at No. 8.
Many would consider Risacher and Dillingham a home-run swing for the Spurs in 2024.
At 6-foot-9, Risacher offers a length sharpshooter and stingy defender set to play alongside soon-to-be superstar for the foreseeable future. He can spot up, come off screens and uses his high-level athleticism in transition. While he doesn’t have the highest ceiling in the class, he offers baseline skills the Spurs would love to infuse in their lineup.
On the flip-side, Dillingham is one of the best pure scorers in the draft, but stands at around 6-foot-1 with little defensive prowess. Still, his worst attribute is covered by Wembanyama, and he could be a strong go-to option in the backcourt.
Regardless, the team will have a plethora of options and combinations in adding talent to their budding core.
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, with the second round happening at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.
