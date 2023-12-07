NBA Rookie Ladder: Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace Climb with Strong Stretches

A pair of blue chip prospects just a few seasons ago are quickly climbing the NBA ranks.

It wasn’t long ago the leagues’s newest class were high school prospects garnering stars and collegiate offers in abundance.

Now, the league’s newest, shiniest crop are finding their groove in the NBA, which is quickly near the quarter mark of the 2023-24 season.

Here’s a look at this week’s Draft Digest rookie ladder, which had a few former five-stars shoot up the rankings:

1. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Holmgren has maintained his status as the top rookie this year, averaging 17.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53% overall and 40% from beyond the arc.

With over 75% of the season still left to play, he’s not out of the Rookie of the Year woods just yet. But to this point, he’s had record impact for a frosh, and the stats back it up.

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama missed a game against the Pelicans last Friday, but prior that was beginning to put some efficiency concerns to bed, at least from inside the arc.

On the season, Wembanyama’s numbers are still guady — 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game — and he’s hot on Holmgren’s heels for No. 1 on this list.

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

In his last six games, Miller is averaging 17.5 points on 48% shooting, hitting on 53% of his 3-pointers and dishing out 2.5 assists per game in the process.

The team’s star, LaMelo Ball, has been out for three games now with what’s expected to be a longterm injury. But Miller has been a bright spot for Charlotte.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

5. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

After a hot start to the season, Thompson has scoring in the single digits in six of his last eight games, earning just 13 and 16 minutes in his last two contests.

He’s been a production machine when on the court this season, and Detroit’s poor start to the season shouldn’t factor into his minute total going forward.

6. Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Cason Wallace, OKC Thunder

In his last three games, Wallace has poured on 15, 10 and 10 points, further bolstering his ridiculous shooting splits.

He has the best 3-point percentage in the NBA at just under 53% to go along with his 60% shooting overall. All while typically functioning as a defensive savant drawing tough matchups nightly.

8. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

9. Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks

10. Bilal Couliably, Washington Wizards

