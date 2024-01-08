How are the top five picks of the 2023 NBA Draft performing halfway into their rookie seasons?

With the turn of the calendar, the 2023-24 NBA season now approaches its midway point. The 2023 draftees have all now gotten their first batch of NBA games under their belt. How have each of the top-five picks fared so far? Let’s take a look:

First Pick: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

To the surprise of few, Wembanyama has excelled in the early stages of his career. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has employed his 8-foot wingspan and incredible movement skills to protect the rim defensively. Offensively, he’s racked up buckets from every spot on the court. On both sides of the ball, he’s making highlight plays and flashing utter dominance. Wembanyama’s well on his way to NBA superstardom.

Second Pick: Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the national eye, Miller’s quietly been hooping in Charlotte. With his 6-foot-9 frame and smooth scoring skills, the Hornets’ wing has already displayed the makings of a productive NBA player and the upside of a future star. He finishes plays, takes tough defensive assignments, and plays unselfish basketball. On this pace, he’ll be a surefire First Team All-Rookie member.

Third Pick: Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While injuries plagued the beginning of Henderson’s season, he’s bounced back in a big way. The point guard has used his blazing speed and potent explosiveness to get downhill and finish at the rim or facilitate for teammates. He’ll still need more time to develop into an efficient scorer, but the highs have been very encouraging for Henderson.

Fourth Pick: Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The first pick of the Thompson twins, the Rockets’ wing hasn’t yet found his footing in the NBA. He’s spent some time in the G League but is back now playing rotation minutes with Houston. In the second half of the season, Amen Thompson should have ample opportunity to use his tantalizing athleticism to make an impact.

Fifth Pick: Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The other twin, Detroit’s Thompson made noise early in the season with his lockdown defense. His rare athletic tools allow him to play some of the most disruptive defense in the league. He’s lost some minutes due to his lack of offensive skills, however. This side of the ball will continue to be a work in progress for Ausar Thompson as he dominates defensively.

