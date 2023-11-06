NBA Rookies: Three Early Takeaways for the 2023 Draft Class

What have we already learned about the league's newest rookies?

Almost two weeks into the season, NBA rookies have had the chance to make their first impression to fans.

Here are some early takeaways regarding this year’s rookie class:

Victor Wembanyama is as Good as Advertised

With the label of a “generational prospect”, expectations were immediately set sky-high for the number one overall pick. However, thus far, he has completely lived up to them.

Headlined by his 38-point win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the San Antonio Spurs’ big man has averaged 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game on 58.2 TS%. He’s been one of the best defensive players in the league, shutting down the rim with his length while also possessing impressive mobility.

This is just the start for the 19-year-old, too. He can be expected to increase his production even more over the course of the season as he gains more experience under his belt. The way things are looking now, Wembanyama is gearing up for an All-Star campaign, or he could even possibly even make an all-NBA team.

After the departure of franchise legend Damian Lillard, some expected the third overall pick to quickly step in and begin filling large footsteps.

However, in the first five games of his career, Henderson has averaged just 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while posting a poor mark of 39.9% true shooting.

He’s missed the Portland Trail Blazers last two games with an ankle sprain, but when on the court, he struggled with the NBA’s game speed. Often, he was indecisive and failed to make a decision fast enough.

This is not uncommon for a small rookie ball handler. With time, he should be just fine.

Brandon Miller is Already Proving Skeptics Wrong

Miller is already good. Not only is he averaging over 13 points with a 22-point game under his belt, but the second overall pick is contributing in other ways. Particularly, he’s been contributing defensively.

He’s been active as a disruptive help defender as a lengthy 6-foot-9 wing. The future is looking bright for the Charlotte Hornets’ newest star.

