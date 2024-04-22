OKC Rookies Come Up Huge Down The Stretch Of Game One Playoff Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a regular season for the history books. With a final record of 57 wins and 25 losses, they became the youngest number one seed in NBA history. Instrumental to this accomplishment, rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace proved their aptitude this year. However, as the NBA turned its page to the playoffs, the youth of the Thunder has been called into question. In first playoff game against the New Orleans last night, their young rookies stepped up to secure a one to zero game lead.
Holmgren was huge on both ends all night in 32 minutes of game action. He scored 15 points, grabbed 11 boards, and sent back 5 shots. He created his own shot off the dribble, and fortified the rim as a help defender. Wallace came off the bench and scored 5 points in his 19 minutes. It was their moments down the stretch that really allowed the rookies to showcase their impact, though. They both closed the game, and made key plays to get the Thunder the win.
With the game tied at 90 with just under a minute left, Holmgren got a huge highlight block on a Larry Nance Jr. layup. This came on a crucial possession in which New Orleans grabbed multiple offensive rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would then get an and-one bucket to put the Thunder up three. Then, after a C.J. McCollum bucket, Holmgren stepped up to the free throw line to knock one down and put Oklahoma City back up two.
With the Thunder up two as the clock wound down, Wallace stepped up to guard C.J. McCollum. He nabbed a deflection before forcing a missed three as the Thunder sealed their win with the sound of the buzzer. These rookies will take the court again on Wednesday night for game two of this series as they’ll once again be focal points of the Thunder’s gameplan as they will be moving forward during Oklahoma City’s title quest.
