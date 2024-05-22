Options for the Spurs with the No. 8 Pick
The San Antonio Spurs were big winners at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, not only coming away with a top-four pick, but nabbing No. 8 from the Raptors via essential fifty-fifty odds.
Now, they’ll get a consolation prize next to one of the top prospects in the draft, should they choose to hang onto the pick. Here are a few options for the Spurs with their second first round selection:
Rob Dilllingham, Kentucky
One of the most obvious pairings in that range will be San Antonio and Dillingham, who wowed with spark-plug bench scoring for Kentucky as a one-and-done.
If Dillingham makes it to No. 8 — a likely chance given the lack of need for undersized combo guards — his fit with the Spurs is a strong one. He’s a supernova offensively, be it on or off-ball, and he can create for others at a remarkable rate with burst, shiftiness and acceleration.
Best of all, Dillingham’s biggest weakness in defense would be well covered by soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
At first glance, a 23-year-old shooting guard might seem like a funky pick for the Spurs, who are set to go full youth movement. But Knecht’s fit next to Wembanyama is a strong one.
Scoring 21.7 points per game for the Vols last season, Knecht was most simply one of college basketball’s top offensive options. And he did it mostly off-ball: spotting up, coming off screens and gravitating towards space.
Alongside Wembanyama, Knecht could do the very same, getting his off-ball while using his creation and handle sparingly. The same defensive rules as Dillingham apply here, too.
Ron Holland II, G League Ignite
If the Spurs are wanting to go a drastically different direction, Holland — whose stock may be hovering around this pick — may be the selection.
At 6-foot-7-ish, Holland was widely regarded as one of the top options coming into the season, but struggled to put everything together with a now-diffused Ignite squad.
Still, his defensive motor, athleticism and strong transition game give him baseline skills that would work next to Wembanyama. And his things like passing, ball-handling and shooting coming around might send the team into the stratosphere.
