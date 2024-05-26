Options for the Utah Jazz at No. 10
The Utah Jazz have one of the more interesting rosters in the league, owning a conglomeration of win-now talent and youthful up-and-coming prospects.
They could go any number of directions with their No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft, grabbing a project or even a proven player ready to hit the ground running. Here are three options for Utah on draft night 2024:
Cody Williams, Colorado
At 6-foot-9, Williams is a project-y wing who offers baseline skills like strong transition play, great defense and a dash of shooting. He’s a tad bit raw currently, but could likely get rotational minutes with Utah next season.
With the Jazz, he could fill the middling slot between the back and front court well, potentially blossoming into even more down the line.
Ron Holland, G Leauge Ignite
Holland was one of the top prospects coming into the class, and could still find himself drafted within the top-five. Should he slip, though, Holland would be a big shot for Utah as a high-motor point-of-attack defender with plus athleticism.
Holland needs to refine his game in a few areas, but the pairing would work on several different fronts with the Jazz needing a star and Holland needing reps.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Should the team want to go a different direction, Tennessee’s Knecht could offer a player who could be impactful next season.
A 6-foot-6 shooting guard/wing, Knecht blazed college ball with 21.7 points per game at Tennessee. He’s got several skills that will translate immediately, such as spot-up shooting, running plays off screens and slashing.
Knecht could give the Jazz an immediate perimeter boost with an off-ball skillset next to heliocentric players.
