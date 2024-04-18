Reed Sheppard to Leave Kentucky, Enter 2024 NBA Draft
Reed Sheppard — Kentucky’s dynamo guard that took college basketball by storm in his freshman season — announced via Twitter/X on Thursday that he will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft.
There was little doubt from the product of his season on whether Sheppard would be NBA Draft-worthy. But the departure of John Calipari, as well as Sheppard's father saying he had been in contact with new Wildcats head coach and family friend Mark Pope did leave questions up in the air.
“Playing basketball at the University of Kentucky was a huge part of my dream,” Sheppard said in his video. “I’m so thankful to wear the blue and white jersey that represents my family, my friends and the hard-working, faithful fans of the Big Blue nation. Kentucky is home, Kentucky will always be home, however, there is another part of my dream: to play basketball in the NBA,”
“I believe it’s time to pursue that dream. Therefore, I will be entering my name into the 2024 NBA Draft today.”
In 33 games, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 54% overall and a blistering 52% from outside.
There’s little question that resume has earned him a spot in draft’s top-10. But any team in need of white-hot 3-point shooting, defensive play-making and strong secondary creation could take a look at Sheppard as high as the top-five.
