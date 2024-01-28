Rockets Rookies Best Hornets Rookies In Head-To-Head Matchup

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. On paper, this matchup featured two squads outside of the play-in picture in different conferences. However, two first-round rookies on each side went head-to-head, showcasing their upside.

For Charlotte, second overall pick Brandon Miler came in with momentum on his side. The 6-foot-8 forward had scored at least 20 points in each of his prior four performances. His stellar 3-point shooting, crafty handles, and feathery floater touch allowed him to put together this star-level run. In this game, he started off on that note, even earning a highlight by dropping Dillon Brooks before nailing a mid-range look.

But Miller also got into early foul trouble and could never really overcome that in this one. He picked up three in the first quarter, and ended up playing just 20 minutes while scoring five points.

Also for the Hornets, Nick Smith Jr. earned 17 minutes of playing time. He’s been earning consistent rotation minutes for a while now. In this contest, he put up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting while showcasing his passing upside.

If Smith Jr. can consistently facilitate an offense with passes like these, he’ll have an immensely successful NBA career.

Houston won this game 138-104, and while Jalen Green’s 36 points were the primary catalyst, rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore contributed greatly.

The fourth overall pick, Thompson continues his improved all-around play. He got out in transition, finished plays in the dunkers spot, crashed the boards, played disruptive defense, and facilitated to the tune of 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

Whitemore, the 20th pick, had himself an even bigger game. He used his mix of power and skill to be an undeniable scorer. He converted four of his nine attempts from beyond the arc while making five of his nine from two-point range. He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of play. He was the Rockets’ second-best player in this one and flashed the star potential many believe should have made him a top-10 pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

