2024 NBA Draft: Ryan Dunn is Still Worthy of First-Round Selection
Entering the recent college season, Ryan Dunn was poised for a breakout sophomore season with the Virginia Cavaliers. A 6-foot-8 wing with the skillset to slide up or down a position, he really had a chance to emerge as a lottery talent.
With that in mind, Dunn was never able to get the offensive side of the ball going in year two. He doubled his 3-point shooting volume year-over-year, but only converted on 20% of his 35 total attempts. Furthermore, he generated more turnovers (28) than assists (26) on the season and really struggled to create for himself.
Even then, his defensive upside was a huge positive for Virginia. Given his size and mobility, Dunn can legitimately defend four positions at a high level. He produced 77 blocks and 44 steals this season on his way to earning ACC All-Defense honors.
At the next level, there’s a very low chance he ever emerges as a primary scoring wing. However, he could play a very important role on a team that’s looking to win at the highest level. If Dunn is drafted into a franchise that can work on developing his shot through time, but also tap into his defensive upside as a rookie, he could be the type of player with the ability to help now and into the future.
The defense that Dunn provides alone is worth a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even if the offensive side of the ball never comes around, becoming an effective cutter and smarter off-ball piece should be plenty to earn minutes.
For a prospect like Dunn, it’s all about defining his role and doing the little things that impact winning. As such, he should heavily be considered in the late part of the first round in June's draft.
