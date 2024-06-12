The Top Shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft
Three-point shooting remains one of the most coveted skills in the modern NBA, with teams building around it and selling out at both the draft and in free agency to acquire it.
Despite this year’s draft not being highly regarded at the top just yet, there are a number of great shooters that could make an impact as early as next season. Here are a few of the best shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft:
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
A four-star recruit, Sheppard was one of the top surprises in this year’s cycle, averaging 12.5 points with immense feel for the game. Most of that scoring production, though, was spurred via his white-hot 3-point shooting.
He shot a blistering 52% on 4.4 attempts per game, nailing over half of every shot he threw up, which included simple spot up attempts, near-half court heaves and movement triples.
Suffice it to say, Sheppard is an easy bet as the best shooter in the draft.
Jared McCain, Duke
McCain was in a similar boat, but came is as more of a known factor. Even still, it was surprising for him to hit on 41% of a whopping 5.8 attempts per game as a freshman.
He’s got a silky smooth release that’s sure to be replicable at the next level, and is likely to earn NBA minutes on that alone, in addition to his high-level skills with the ball in-hands.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Knecht was one of college basketball’s best scorers on the season at 21.7 points per game, and the three-ball had plenty to do with it.
Largely getting his production off-ball by spotting up, coming off screens and more, Knecht knocked down 40% of his 6.5 threes attempted per game, using his high-rising jumper and high-release motion to execute.
In the NBA, that shot could be even more fearsome, with him likely having the ball less and playing a more complimentary role.
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Scheierman has long been one of college basketball’s best shooters, but elevated to another level altogether this season, attempting over eight threes per game.
He cashed in on 38% of those, managing to sink 110 in total, a mark few have seen in general. There’s plenty of questions about how the Bluejay’s game in general will translate, but zero about his shooting ability.
