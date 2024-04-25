Wizards Will have Options in 2024 NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards, by design, finished with one of the worst records in the NBA in the 2023-24 season.
The first true year of its rebuild after the offloading of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and more, Washington rolled out a less-than-adequate lineup most nights, eventually finding itself 15-67 by season’s end.
That record earned the team the second-best odds at the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, though it won’t necessarily need great luck to come away with some talent in 2024.
Despite its current standings amount experts, the upcoming draft does indeed have talent, just not the typical superstardom normally associated with the upper ranks.
The likely-consensus top player at the moment is Alex Sarr, who would infuse the Wizards with size, rim-protection and a modern big man skillset on offense.
There will be varying levels of International swings in Nikola Topic, Zaccharie Risacher or even Tidjane Salaun. A point guard in Topic could usher the Wizards into a new era as an adept ball-handler. The other two, both frenchman, offer three-and-D wings with room to grow who could thrive eventually alongside Coulibaly.
Should Washington fall via the odds, they could swing on players like Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle or Cody Williams — who might not project to be more than elite role players — but could fill the cracks of any contending roster down the line with connective skills.
Regardless, it being the first year of the rebuild, the Wizards have options that should propel them forward into better drafts in 2025 and 2026.
