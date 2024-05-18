Zaccharie Risacher Continues to Boost Stock Away from NBA Draft Combine
Over the last several days, 78 NBA prospects have participated in the NBA Draft Combine, where they’ve undergone various medical tests, measurements, conducted shooting drills and even scrimmages.
Not among those has been Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-9 French wing slated to be drafted in the upper ranks, who’s been helping his team advance further into the postseason.
On Saturday, Risacher put up the best performance of his young career, pouring on 28 points on five-for-seven 3-point shooting, adding six rebounds. It was his career-high outing at any level of professional basketball, which includes the EuroLeague, LNB Pro A and EuroCup.
The performance couldn’t have come at a better time for JL Bourg, who with Risacher’s efforts tied the quarterfinals up in Game 2. While many scouts and league executives are likely chomping at the bit to get Risacher's official measurements and an up-close look at the wing, high-output playoff performances are even better.
In 32 games in the LNB Pro A — the same league NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama hailed from — Risacher has poured on 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 44% overall and 35% from 3-point land.
Even without his performance Saturday, Risacher has likely cemented himself as a top-five pick with length, shooting prowess, strong defensive instincts, feel for the game and an improvable creation game.
Some teams, such as the Wizards, Rockets and even the Hawks, will all strongly consider him.
