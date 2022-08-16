Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Kyle Filipowski

Scouting Report: Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski

Forward | Duke 

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 220 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.62 

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Prospect Profile

One of the highest rated high school players in his class, Filipowski is a versatile forward that should fit perfectly in the modern NBA. He’s got the perfect combination of size and skill, being physical enough to dominate in the paint, but also having an excellent 3-point shot.  

The 6-foot-11 big is also a fantastic passer and facilitator for his size. Anytime the ball is in his hands, there’s a chance something special happens. In terms of skill, Filipowski is one of the best in this class.

Many teams are building in a way that allows whoever rebounds the ball to bring it up the floor. Filipowski absolutely fits that mold at the next level.

Outside of the tools the Duke freshman has, his competitiveness also gives him a unique edge. Filipowski is a guy that gives maximum effort on every single play and is willing to do the small things that help teams win. He’s also a natural leader which should prove valuable this upcoming season. 

Highlights

Draft Projection 

Late Lottery or Mid First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

