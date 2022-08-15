NBA Draft Scouting Report: Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates

Emoni Bates

Wing | Eastern Michigan

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 190 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.39

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

It wasn’t long ago that Bates was viewed by most as a generational talent. He was the first sophomore to ever win Gatorade National Player of the Year and legitimately looked like one of the best high schoolers in the world at 16 years old.

Since then, the hype has only shrunk. While he had a spectacular finish to his high school career, some red flags did begin to appear with Bates, most notably with shot selection and decision making.

In what was a unique situation, Bates headed to college at 17 years old to play for Memphis. He was slated to have to play two college seasons due to being ineligible for the 2022 NBA Draft because of his age.

Last season, his freshman season with the Tigers was extremely underwhelming. On the biggest stage as one of the most anticipated players in the country, he battled injuries and struggled even when he was on the court.

Bates has always been an elite scorer, having no problem getting buckets from all three levels. He doesn’t have elite speed or quickness with the ball in his hands, but is extremely tall with a wide variety of dribble moves. The 6-foot-9 wing is a mismatch for opposing defenses and great in isolation.

There’s rarely a shot Bates takes that he doesn’t like. He’s proven to be willing and able to take shots of high difficulty, making stepbacks and fadeaways from everywhere on the court. Additionally, he’s got deep range and has no hesitation in shooting from 25 feet.

While he’s a gifted scorer that can generate a shot anytime he wants it, this often gets Bates in trouble. He’s known for sometimes shooting more than he should and being a ball stopper on offense. Can he develop into a player that can be effective within the flow of an offense and make the team around him better?

When Bates’ shot is falling, he looks like an elite NBA scorer that would thrive in the isolation style of the league. When it’s not, he looks lost and in over his head. This is why Memphis’ numbers looked much worse for most of last season when Bates was on the floor than off.

Like most wings his age, Bates needs to add weight to his frame and get stronger. He’s really not an elite athlete and to this point has relied on skill over athleticism. He’s also got a negative wingspan which could concern some NBA teams.

On the flip side, Bates is one of the best wings in this class from a creation standpoint. He’s got a great handle for his size and is a decent passer. He might not be the passer, facilitator or decision maker that many hoped he would become, but there’s still a chance he evolves into a point forward.

Bates’ situation at Memphis was one of the most interesting storylines of the entire college season last year. Was the moment just too big? Can he get back on track?

The stakes will still be high this season after transferring to Eastern Michigan. He might not be playing against the same level of competition, but NBA teams will only want to see him dominate even more now. With an extra year of experience under his belt, the hope is that Bates begins to thrive.

Him staying healthy will also be key for consistency and development. The high school phenom dealt with several injures last season and could never get into a rhythm. Bates is an aggressive player and huge competitor that still has the potential to be a fantastic NBA talent.

There’s no reason to give up on the 18-year-old at this point, but he’s certainly not a lock to be taken in the first round of the upcoming draft. Bates is the type of player that could quickly rise up draft boards if he has a great season with Eastern Michigan. There will likely be teams in the 2023 NBA Draft that are willing to take a risk on him regardless, but others may only view him as a second-round project.

Overall, Bates needs to become a better decision maker and improve his shot selection. Learning to play within a defined role will be key for him moving forward. Can he be effective without being a volume shooter?

Last season at Memphis, Bates played in 18 games (13 starts) while producing 9.7 points and 3.3 boards per contest. He shot 32.9% from beyond the arc and 44.2% on 2-pointers.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First-Round Pick or Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.