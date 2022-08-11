NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston’s Jarace Walker

Jarace Walker

Forward | Houston

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.79

In terms of having a frame that’s NBA ready, Walker is near the top of the list in this class. He’s a strong, physical forward with a high motor that can impact the game on both ends.

Not only does he have great positional height, but Walker’s wingspan is over 7-foot-2 at this point. He’s disruptive on defense, blocking a ton of shots and generating turnovers. It’s not just his length that helps him defensively, he’s also got a great natural feel on that end of the floor. Walker’s defensive instincts should translate well as he continues to progress in his basketball career.

What’s most impressive about Walker is how versatile and aware of his role that he is. He’s proven to be effective playing whatever role the team needs and doing whatever sets them up to win. Players that are moldable and self aware often find success as they’re able to fit into many lineups and rotations.

Offensively, Walker loves to operate in the mid-post. Once he catches the ball, he’s got a variety of moves he can use as he faces up. Whether it’s getting to the rim or shooting from the midrange, the 6-foot-8 forward is effective. Walker loves the turnaround fade shot from 15 feet away, which has turned into one of his go-to looks.

The shooting form is a bit unorthodox for Walker, but there’s still plenty of time for him to tweak that. At this point, he’s not much of a 3-point shooter but hasn’t had a problem knocking down midrange jumpers. The release itself is slow, meaning he needs quite a bit of space to get a shot off clean.

There’s certainly room for improvement for Walker as a shooter. The development of his shot during his time at Houston will impact draft stock tremendously. It will also determine whether he’s able to play as a true wing at the NBA level or if he will be more of a modern four.

Although he’s physically gifted and very athletic, Walker isn’t the quickest forward in this class. He’ll also need to improve his handle if he wants to be a more perimeter oriented player moving forward. The ability to operate on the wing will be a swing factor as it relates to his future draft positioning.

Regardless, Walker is an extremely powerful prospect and an effective scorer. He makes the most of every offensive opportunity and shoots a very high percentage from the floor. Teams love shot blocking forwards that don’t need the ball in their hands every play to make an impact. Walker fits that mold, thriving as a player that helps his team win with plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

He’ll be one of the most physically ready freshman in the country this season and shouldn’t have any problem playing at the NBA level one day. Walker projects to be a high upside defender that fits the modern style of play.

The talented forward was injured most of his junior year of high school, but bounced back last season as a senior and emerged as one of the top players in the country.

On a loaded roster at IMG Academy, Walker played with four other ESPN Top 100 prospects that will be college freshman this upcoming season in Keyonte George (Baylor), Jaden Bradley (Alabama), Jett Howard (Michigan) and A.J. Storr (St. John’s). Walker spent all four of his high school years at IMG, playing many roles along the way and is used to being on the big stage

Walker is truly built like a football player, and was actually recruited by the football coaches at IMG to become a two-sport athlete. He has the ability to bully opposing players on the court and uses his strength in many situations.

Draft Projection

Late Lottery to Middle First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

