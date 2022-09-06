NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Anthony Black

Anthony Black

Guard | Arkansas

Height: 6'7” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.41

With elite size for a guard, Black has the perfect build for the modern NBA. He’s a natural lead guard that can also play off ball on the wing. He’s the ideal prospect for the positionless game that the NBA is trending towards.

What makes Black special is his passing at 6-foot-7. He’s a great facilitator and can lead an effective offense. With that in mind, he needs to get better as a scorer to round out his offensive game.

Many of the other top guards in this class are elite scorers. While Black can get his team a bucket, he’s not known for being a primary option. He’s more of a pass first guard that prefers to set up his teammates.

The shooting for Black will be the swing skill that determines how high he’s selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. He doesn’t take many 3-pointers, and doesn’t convert at a high rate when he does shoot from beyond the arc. If the Arkansas freshman isn’t able to prove he can shoot if from deep this season, he may not go as high in the draft as he’d like.

Defensively, Black’s versatility is intriguing. He’s able to defend up to three positions and is a good positional shot blocker. He gives effort and uses his length to be disruptive on that end of the floor.

What will be interesting is how Black plays this season at Arkansas alongside three other potential first rounders. Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council each have a tremendous amount of upside.

A backcourt of Black and Smith will be fascinating, with one being a lethal scorer and the other being more of a facilitator. This guard duo should be one of best backcourts in country.

In general, seeing Black next to a high level scorer in Smith will be telling as it relates to his fit at the NBA level.

Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

