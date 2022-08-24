NBA Draft Scouting Report: Auburn's Yohan Traore

Yohan Traore

Forward | Auburn

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.36

Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

More of a traiditional big, Traore is strong for his age and uses his athleticism to generate easy buckets. To this point in his career, he's mostly operated out of the post, although he's expanded his game outside of the paint as well.

Most of Traore's offensive game starts with catching the ball near the block. From there, he's generally able to back his defender into the paint for a layup, or he goes to one of his signature turnaround jumpers. More recently he's shown the ability to step out 10 or 12 feet to shoot a face-up jump shot, but that's certainly not a proven part of his game.

What's most impressive about Traore is his efficiency and ability to play within a role. Over the past few years, he's posted incredible shooting percentages, mostly because he generates his shots near the rim. With that in mind, he rarely tries doing too much and simply does what his team needs. It will be interesting to see how his potential unleashed at the college level with more of a load on his shoulders.

Unlike many of the top bigs in this class, Traore isn't a floor spacer. That doesn't make him a bad prospect, but it's something that could limit him entering the modern NBA. He combats that lack of shooting upside with elite athleticism, a frame that's ready for the NBA and the mobility to be a rim runner. Simply put, he'll produce for his team without needing the ball in his hands often. While this means he doesn't project to be a star with his current skillset, it does mean he could impact winning at a high level.

Traore's jumper is improving, but the mechanics could still use some work. He has somewhat of a low release point and hasn't proven to be able to step outside of the arc at all. If he's able to develop a deep shot, he could solidify himself as a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Defensively, Traore is active and uses his length to be disruptive. Whether it's against stretch fours or centers, he should be effective on that end of the floor. Having the body and versatility to play both of those positions on the floor should be attractive to NBA teams.

Next season at Auburn, Traore will have big shoes to fill. He'll play in a frontcourt that just graduated two first-round picks in Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler. With that in mind, the Tigers still have a solid roster that could make noise this season, especially if Traore has a big year.

As a high school prospect, Traore was considered a top 10 to 15 player in the country while spending time at Prolific Prep and Dream City Christian School.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First-Round or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

