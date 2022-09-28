Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Dayton's Kobe Elvis

Scouting Report: Kobe Elvis

Kobe Elvis 

Guard | Dayton 

Height: 6'2” | Weight: 170 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.27 

Kobe Elvis, 2023 NBA Draft, Dayton

Prospect Profile

Sharing the name and number of the late great Kobe Bryant, it’s no surprise Elvis’ game revolves around his bucket getting ability. He thrives as an aggressive, confident, and skilled shot creator and shot maker.

His scoring arsenal features pullups, step backs, and side steps with fluid footwork and tough shot making ability. Elvis notched double figures in scoring 17 times including three games with 20 points.

Elvis possesses a potent midrange pullup game, shooting 45.6% on two-point jumpers. Speaking to his shot creation ability, only 4 of his 41 makes were assisted. 

His midrange proficiency is an encouraging indicator that his off the bounce 3-point shooting, particularly out of pick-and-rolls, will improve. Elvis shot 29.5% (13-31) on off the dribble threes and 26.3% when they're attempted out of pick-and-rolls on a small 19 attempt sample size. If you’re going to be a primary handler on the NBA level, being able to hit from deep out of pick-and-rolls is crucial.

Although he’s at his best with the ball in his hands, Elvis is a reliable off ball threat thanks to his catch-and-shoot proficiency where he ranked in the 89th percentile, shot 41% on catch-and-shoot threes (30-73) and 51% when unguarded (21-41).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defense and playmaking are two areas of needed improvement. Defense isn’t what Elvis is out there for, but he should at least be an adequate defender if he continues to find consistency with his engagement. 

The playmaking flashes hold the most value, but still may be limited alongside another talented guard, Malachi Smith, who is a legitimate point guard prospect in his own right. Elvis reportedly has taken reps at point guard in preparation for more responsibility there. Over the final five games of the season, Elvis averaged 5.2 assists per including a career-high eight assists against Toledo.

Elvis battled an ankle injury for the majority of the season and is slated to enter the year healthy. Expect a healthy Kobe Elvis to have a productive season and be an integral piece to Dayton’s success. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Dayton Flyers
Dayton Flyers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Wembanyama Struggles, Flashes Brilliance in Home Opener

By Derek Parker
Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman

By Draft Digest Staff
JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame's JJ Starling

By Draft Digest Staff
DD Logo
Newsfeed

Players to Watch at the 2022-23 Adriatic ABA League

By Ignacio Rissotto
Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson

By Draft Digest Staff
Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Player Type Rankings

By Derek Parker
Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas
Newsfeed

The Three Level Scoring Potential of Arkansas Guard Nick Smith Jr.

By Bryce Simon
Jayden Nunn, 2023 NBA Draft, VCU
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: VCU's Jayden Nunn

By Draft Digest Staff