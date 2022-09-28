NBA Draft Scouting Report: Dayton's Kobe Elvis

Kobe Elvis

Guard | Dayton

Height: 6'2” | Weight: 170 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.27

Jeremy Reper / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Sharing the name and number of the late great Kobe Bryant, it’s no surprise Elvis’ game revolves around his bucket getting ability. He thrives as an aggressive, confident, and skilled shot creator and shot maker.

His scoring arsenal features pullups, step backs, and side steps with fluid footwork and tough shot making ability. Elvis notched double figures in scoring 17 times including three games with 20 points.

Elvis possesses a potent midrange pullup game, shooting 45.6% on two-point jumpers. Speaking to his shot creation ability, only 4 of his 41 makes were assisted.

His midrange proficiency is an encouraging indicator that his off the bounce 3-point shooting, particularly out of pick-and-rolls, will improve. Elvis shot 29.5% (13-31) on off the dribble threes and 26.3% when they're attempted out of pick-and-rolls on a small 19 attempt sample size. If you’re going to be a primary handler on the NBA level, being able to hit from deep out of pick-and-rolls is crucial.

Although he’s at his best with the ball in his hands, Elvis is a reliable off ball threat thanks to his catch-and-shoot proficiency where he ranked in the 89th percentile, shot 41% on catch-and-shoot threes (30-73) and 51% when unguarded (21-41).

Defense and playmaking are two areas of needed improvement. Defense isn’t what Elvis is out there for, but he should at least be an adequate defender if he continues to find consistency with his engagement.

The playmaking flashes hold the most value, but still may be limited alongside another talented guard, Malachi Smith, who is a legitimate point guard prospect in his own right. Elvis reportedly has taken reps at point guard in preparation for more responsibility there. Over the final five games of the season, Elvis averaged 5.2 assists per including a career-high eight assists against Toledo.

Elvis battled an ankle injury for the majority of the season and is slated to enter the year healthy. Expect a healthy Kobe Elvis to have a productive season and be an integral piece to Dayton’s success.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

