Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State's Matthew Cleveland

Scouting Report: Matthew Cleveland

Matthew Cleveland 

Wing | Florida State 

Height: 6'7” | Weight: 200 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 20.76 

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile 

Although Cleveland returned to Florida State for a second season, he’ll still be 20 at the time of the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s got incredible size for a wing that also has guard skills at 6-foot-7. The physical tools that Cleveland possesses jump off the page and are a great fit for the modern NBA.

The major thing holding the sophomore back is shooting. He really needs to improve his 3-point shoot, knocking down less than 20% of his attempts as a freshman.

The mechanics aren’t all that bad and his shot looks pretty fluid, it just doesn’t drop. Due to these struggles from deep, he often passes up looks. Cleveland will need to build confidence this season as a 3-point shooter. What is a bit concerning is that he is a poor free throw shooter as well, which doesn’t give optimism towards his future shooting from beyond the arc.

With that in mind, Cleveland is effective near the rim, shooting nearly 50% on 2-point attempts last season. His body control is excellent and is something he leverages quite a bit when taking the ball to the rack.

Furthermore, Cleveland has shown the ability to create his own shot in isolation which is promising moving forward. He’s got a good handle for his size which should also translate at the NBA level. He’s a plus lob threat as a guard and likes to play above the rim.

One thing that makes Cleveland really stick out is rebounding, especially on the offensive end. He is always tracking the ball and pulls down a ton of boards for his position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is a solid shot blocker and defender, but still has a long way to go. Regardless, the upside is clear on that end on the floor.

As an overall prospect, what makes Cleveland unique is his ability to be productive without being a volume shooter. Many players coming out of college are good scorers, but do nothing else. Cleveland is quite the opposite. He plays with fire and energy and only got better as the year went on last season.

Cleveland came off the bench most of his freshman year and earned 2021-22 ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors. The former five-star prospect was once considered a one-and-done player, but is coming back for one more season to improve draft stock.

The 6-foot-7 wing is the type of player that fits nearly any system and can fill a variety of roles effectively. At Pace Academy in high school, he wont back-to-back state titles and was one of the most underrated players in his class. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Kennedy Chandler, Memphis Grizzlies
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Grizzlies' New Group will Impact in First Season

By Derek Parker
Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets
Newsfeed

Eurobasket Recap: Usman Garuba's Offensive Outlook for 2022-23

By Ignacio Rissotto
Jordan Hawkins, UConn, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn's Jordan Hawkins

By Draft Digest Staff
Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Max Christie Offers Future Upside for Lakers

By Derek Parker
DD Logo
Newsfeed

2022 DMV Elite 80: The Most Compelling Prospects

By Jam Hines
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Roundtable: NBA Rookie Impact on Winning

By Derek Parker, Nick Crain, Jam Hines, Ignacio Rissotto and Morten Stig Jensen
Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Moussa Diabate Crack the Clippers' Rotation?

By Derek Parker
Brandon Miller, Alabama, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Brandon Miller

By Draft Digest Staff