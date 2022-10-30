NBA Draft Scouting Report: France’s Armel Traore

Armel Traore

Forward | France

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.42

Prospect Profile

The good news for Traore is that he has a clear opportunity to be noticed, considering that everybody in the basketball world is watching his games. He is currently playing alongside Victor Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92, which means he will have scouts around everywhere he goes for the next several months.

However, the fact that people are watching his games doesn’t necessarily mean they are paying attention to him, specifically. Can he make the most of that unique circumstance?

In his final game before heading to the US for two very publicized match ups against G League Ignite over the summer, Traore exploded for 16 points while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block in a win against Le Portel. He showed his athleticism by finishing at the rim with power, but also on the defensive end of the floor, where he was a factor not only as a rim protector, but also as a perimeter defender, containing drivers in with his lateral mobility.

Early in the season, Traore hadn’t played nearly enough to corroborate if those flashes of potential are actually sustainable. If he can find consistent minutes in Metropolitans’ rotation and is able to maintain his productivity, it’s easy to envision a team being interested in his profile as a 3-and-D forward with optimal physical tools. All that is needed is for a team to look his way.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

