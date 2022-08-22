NBA Draft Scouting Report: France’s Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

Center | France

Height: 7’3” | Weight: 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.46

Prospect Profile

Just looking at Wembanyama, it’s easy to see why he’s a generational prospect. He stands at 7-foot-3 with nearly an 8-foot wingspan. We’ve even talked to scouts that truly believe he’s actually grown to almost 7-foot-4 at this point.

When you combine that elite size with the skill Wembanyama has, he has the upside to one day be the best player in the entire NBA.

The defensive upside for a guy of Wembanyama’s size is obvious. The impact he’s able to make on that end of the floor is tremendous. If he’s not able to block a shot, he’s at least impacting it and drastically reducing the chance of the shooter converting.

During the recent FIBA U19 World Cup, he produced nearly six blocks per game against some of the best young players in the world.

Wembanyama moves well in the paint, which allows him to be effective as a help-side defender. He’s known for blocking the shot of players he’s not even defending. The 7-footer has elite lateral quickness and is able to move his feet very well. As such, Wembanyama is great on the perimeter and has even proven to be effective defending guards and wings. He’s especially impactful in drop coverage.

While the French center has struggled some in the past with stronger and more physical bigs, Wembanyama has found ways to overcome that disadvantage. Even when players try to bully him and put him under the rim, he’s learned how to block shots and time his jump perfectly. It may initially appear he’s been driven under the rim and unable to affect the shot, but then he still finds a way to get the block.

Unlike many guys of his size, Wembanyama doesn’t just sit back in the paint waiting for the ball to come into the him. He can defend at the point of attack all the way to the rim before blocking a shot.

Offensively, Wembanyama is also a unicorn. His 3-point shot still needs a lot of work, but most scouts have no concern that he’ll improve on that front. His mechanics are fluid and smooth, he just need more time to become a consistent shooter.

Not only is Wembanyama comfortable in spot-up situations as a shooter, he’s become more willing to take difficult triples. Whether it’s off the bounce, fading away or pulling up from multiple feet behind the line, the 7-footer has the ability to knock it down. He’s got a high release point that allows him to shoot over anyone without his shot being altered.

Again, there’s still improvements that need to be made with the perimeter shot. Over the past few years, Wembanyama has been very up-and-down on his 3-point shooting efficiency. Defenders have to play up on him because he does have the ability to knock it down, but he’s certainly not an efficient shooter from deep yet.

Right now Wembanyama gets away with a lot, especially as it relates to shot selection. He often settles for bad looks when he could get an easy bucket any time he wants it. When the level of competition increases for him at the NBA level, it will be interesting to see if he can make better decisions.

Furthermore, his free throw shooting is improved but still needs work.

Not only is Wembanyama a floor spacer at his size, but he can of course produce points in the paint. He has incredibly soft touch around the rim, but can also dunk on nearly anyone. The 7-footer has an advanced post package, boasting a plethora of moves to get a clean look at the rim. Not only is he bigger than everyone, but Wembanyama actually has quality post moves.

The 18-year-old phenom is deadly in the pick-and-roll. He spaces the floor vertically unlike any other prospect we’ve seen in recent years. He should be a nightmare for defenses as the roll man or even when popping at next level. Wembanyama’s lob radius is next level, generating quick points for the offense and making life easy for guards running the action.

Outside of the intangibles and skill, Wembanyama is also a very smart player that processes the game at a high level. While he’s not playing against the best competition at this point, the speed at which he’s able to make reads and decisions is impressive.

All things considered, there’s still things Wembanyama could improve on. For starters, he’s got a habit of getting in foul trouble. If he’s able to become more disciplined on defense, that will only ensure he’s able to play as many minutes as possible at the NBA level.

Additionally, he isn’t an elite rebounder for how big he is. Sure, he’s had several games in which he absolutely dominates the glass. With that in mind, his overall rebounding numbers aren’t elite for a 7-foot-3 big.

The obvious concern is with his frame. He’s actually not as skinny as some of the other centers we’ve evaluated in recent years, but there are some questions around injuries. Dating back to 2020, there’s been at least five injuries he’s suffered that have kept Wembanyama out for an extended period. In fact, his season was cut short last year due to injuries.

Regardless, he’s the best prospect in this class by a wide margin. Even if there are injury concerns, it’s going to be hard for any team to pass on him with the top pick. He brings so much to the table from a physical standpoint. Wembanyama could legitimately be the best player in the league in a few years.

Wembanyama recently changed teams, leaving ASVEL Villeurbanne behind to join Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. He’ll play one season there before becoming the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

It would take a major red flag emerging between now and the draft for Wembanyama not to go No. 1 overall. Even if others in this class have a historic season, the intangibles the 7-footer possesses cannot be passed on. As long as he stays healthy, he’s the clear top prospect in the world right now.

Draft Projection

No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

