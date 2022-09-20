NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite's Sidy Cissoko

Sidy Cissoko

Guard | G League Ignite

Height: 6'5” | Weight: 175 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.22

Mary Holt / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

One of the younger prospects in this upcoming class, Cissoko is a French guard with intriguing tools. The offensive upside isn’t there quite yet, but his defensive ability pops.

On the offensive end, the jumbo guard is best at attacking the rim. He doesn’t have the quickest first step, so he relies on using his strength. One thing Cissoko could improve on to combat the lack of elite quickness is ball handling. If he can tighten the handle and overall generate better looks off the bounce, he’d be much improved.

While Cissoko can play on the ball as the primary facilitator, he will likely spend most of the upcoming season off-ball in the G League. His positional size is great, which allows him to play anything from point guard to point forward. Overall, Cissoko is an extremely smart player that makes those around him more effective.

His 3-point shot is still developing, which is something scouts will be keeping an eye on. The French guard is often too passive on the offensive end, needing to be more assertive and confident.

Cissoko’s combination of length and strength helps tremendously on defense. He’s got a very strong lower body and moves well laterally. This allows him to defend a wide variety of positions, including bigger wings.

As a draft prospect, offense will be the swing factor. If he’s able to showcase a steady shot from deep, his stock will rise. If not, he could be viewed as a limited defensive prospect.

Cissoko will have every opportunity to play in front of every NBA team this season, as he’ll share a backcourt with Scott Henderson. The G League Ignite have a ton of talent, starting with Henderson and Cissoko. It will be interesting to see that duo play together.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.