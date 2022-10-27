NBA Draft Scouting Report: George Mason’s Josh Oduro

Josh Oduro

Although Oduro led the Atlantic 10 in scoring (17.7 per game) last season while finishing in the top ten in both rebounds (7.5 per game) and blocks (1.7 per game), it seemed like he never was able to generate the mainstream draft attention that his play warranted. In what should be a terrific senior season, the skilled post scorer deserves to be on draft radars all year long.

Oduro’s calling card is his post work. He’s one of, if not the best, post scorer in the country. The big has a deep bag of post moves that’s filled with counters and the ability to finish with both hands. Furthermore, he’s more than capable of finding open teammates and cutters out on back downs and in stationary situations.

Primarily a below the rim finisher, Oduro combines excellent footwork, balance and patience with touch and craft. Whether it’s quick spins, drop steps, pivot finishes, jump hooks, running hooks, or a budding face up jumper, his post scoring is a true weapon.

As he continues to make his NBA case, developing into a more reliable three point shooter will be the decider. Under Coach Kim English, Oduro has been able to expand his game and have more freedom to shoot threes. Oduro attempted a career high 48 triples (1.8 per game), way up from his previous high of 13 as a freshman.

Since the start of his time at George Mason, Oduro has significantly improved his body and conditioning and it shows in games. He’s a little more bouncy at the rim in space and more agile defending along the perimeter. His commitment to improving his body illustrates a hard worker that NBA team’s can trust to do what’s necessary to maximize his talents.

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

