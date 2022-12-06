NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga's Drew Timme

Drew Timme

Center | Gonzaga

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.79

Prospect Profile

When evaluating this crop of college centers, there’s a handful of dominant players that likely wont go in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft due to the modern style of play in the league. This is the case for Timme, who’s one of the better college players of the past decade but plays more of a traditional big.

He even went to the Draft Combine over the summer, but opted to come back to school. This was likely based on feedback that he may not get selected.

Now, he’ll have the chance to enter the 2023 NBA Draft, but will be closing in on 23 years old.

A double-double machine, he is an absolute game changer at the college level. However, he isn’t a 3-point shooter which definitely hurts his draft stock.

With that in mind, there’s plenty he does that would translate on the right team in the right role. He’s a solid shot blocker and does the little things that impact winning.

Timme also has a strong frame and understand how to use leverage, but he’s a bit undersized for an NBA center at 6-foot-10. He’s extremely talented in the low post and has proven to be effective against bigger opponents, but it’s unclear if he could play big minutes at the next level.

He’s got good vision for a big and can set up teammates when being doubled down low, but at the NBA level if he’s able to be defended with one player, that could limit his ability to be someone an offense is run through.

That said, he’s a good screen setter and has incredible touch around the rim, so he could emerge as a quality backup big that could run with a bench unit. Timme is extremely smart and has always found ways to be effective, but the next jump is significant.

Any time a player is as efficient as Timme, it’s hard to count him out. However, until he proves he can step out and hit deeper shots and develop a respectable jumper, teams may struggle to take the risk on him outside of the later parts of the second round.

As long as he plays with his high motor and uses his IQ to his advantage, don’t count Timme out. It will just take the right scenario for him to carve out a role in the NBA.

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

