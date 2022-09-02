Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston's Marcus Sasser

Scouting Report: Marcus Sasser

Marcus Sasser 

Guard | Houston 

Height: 6'2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.75

Marcus Sasser, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Prospect Profile

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Sasser made the decision to come back for one more season with a loaded Houston team. After dealing with a toe injury last season, he should be able to improve his draft stock with a healthy season.

A smaller combo guard, Sasser is known for scoring points. He’s got a great shot and is extremely effective from deep. The 6-foot-2 guard is an advanced shot maker on the perimeter and converts on very high level triples.

Sasser is much more than a catch-and-shoot guy. He operates well off the dribble and can shoot on the move. With that in mind, he’s also ultra effective when he is in catch-and-shoot situations. One negative on his shot is that he does bring the ball down to his waist upon the catch which slows down his release. Additionally, the further from the basket Sasser gets, the more he loads up and dips in his shooting motion to use his legs which also slows down the shot.

Outside of being a shooter, the Houston prospect can also score in other ways. Sasser has good moves off the bounce and is effective in the midrange with a solid floater game. He’s got work to do near the rim, but his jump shooting is what makes him stand out.

We’d like to see him get all the way to the rim more often and prove he’s effective there. Sasser been ineffective to this point driving to the cup, which is why he typically settles for a midrange shot instead of taking it all the way to the rack. When he does drive all the way to the rim, he tends to get tunnel vision and misses open teammates on the perimeter

Scoring overall is what Sasser brings to the table. He truly catalyzes the team’s offense when he’s on the floor. He doesn’t have an elite first step or the most crafty dribble moves, but is still able to generate good looks in isolation

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite being shorter, Sasser can hold his own defensivley. He measured out with a 6-foot-7 wingspan at the recent combine and has really quick hands. Sasser also moves laterally very well, boasting strong defensive footwork. He works hard through screens and gives full effort defensively, always staying low and balanced.

Sasser is returning to Houston as a senior on a team that has very high expectations. The Cougars are returning a good portion of their roster from last season that made a deep tournament push. They’re also adding a potential lottery pick in freshman forward Jarace Walker.

Betting on himself and playing another college season could pay off for Sasser as it relates to the draft, despite him being an older prospect. 

Highlights

Draft Projection 

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Kris Murray, Iowa, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Roundtable: Top Returning College Prospects

By Derek Parker, Nick Crain, Morten Stig Jensen and Jam Hines
Danny Ainge, Utah Jazz
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Utah Jazz' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Newsfeed

Knicks Miss on Donovan Mitchell as Jazz and Cavaliers Make Deal

By Draft Digest Staff
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Newsfeed

Utah Jazz Gather 13 Unprotected or Lightly Protected First-Round Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Donovan Mitchell
Newsfeed

Donovan Mitchell Nets Jazz Three First-Round Picks in Cavaliers' Trade

By Draft Digest Staff
Trevor Keels, New York Knicks
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Trevor Keels Shine with the Knicks?

By Derek Parker
Adem Bona, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA’s Adem Bona

By Draft Digest Staff
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Raptors' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff