NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas’ Gradey Dick

Scouting Report: Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick 

Wing | Kansas 

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 195 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.58 

Gradey Dick, Kansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

When thinking about all of the attributes that make an elite shooter, Dick checks all of the boxes. For starters, he’s got a smooth shot and quick release that results in him converting on a high percentage of his triples. Dick is also great at moving without the ball, with a great understanding of how to get himself open for a shot.

With how good of a shooter the 6-foot-7 forward is, he really opens up the paint for teammates with how much gravity he demands. Defenders must stick to him and not help over on drives unless they want to give up a high percentage shot from deep.

Not only can Dick knock down triples in spot-up situations, but he’s also effective on the move. Whether it’s coming off of a screen for a quick catch-and-shoot or off the bounce, the Kansas freshman can fade either direction away from his defender to create space.

While Dick is perhaps the best shooter in this class, it’s unclear how complete of a scorer he can become. At the NBA level, he’ll need to become a better scorer at all three levels and be less one dimensional on that end of the floor.

When driving the ball, Dick lacks the explosiveness and creative moves to get by good defenders. He’s more of a straight line driver that leverages his physicality and size to get to the rim. That’s worked in some situations up to this point, but will likely limit him at the next level. He’s also loose with the ball relative to some of the other wings in this class.

Additionally, he’ll need to become a better facilitator. He’s a good ball mover within the flow of the offense, but we haven’t necessarily seen him generate many shots for his teammates. This has resulted in low assist numbers, but that could also have been a function of his role in high school.

If he’s not getting off 3-point attempts, can Dick be impactful on offense?

Dick is a smart team defender that understands schemes and rotations. He’s good at taking charges and often finds himself in the right spot on the defensive end. He’s not an elite individual defender at the point of attack, but he does have good size and bounce which should be somewhat helpful as he proves himself at the college level.

Playing with a ton of energy, Dick is a natural leader and motivator on floor. He truly competes to win games and has the best interest of his team in mind.

Dick led one of the best high school teams in the country as a senior at Sunrise Christian Academy. This led him to winning Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Now, he’ll go play for one of the most prestigious college programs in the country where he will look to lead them to a title.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

