Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Cason Wallace

Scouting Report: Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace 

Guard | Kentucky

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 185 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.62 

Kentucky Basketball

Prospect Profile 

When it comes to well-rounded prospects, look no further than Wallace. He does nearly everything well, making it hard to define clear weaknesses. He’s certainly not elite at everything, but he impacts the game at so many levels.

This makes him one of the best two-way guards in this class. His defensive upside is what will result in him likely being selected in the lottery. Wallace is elite on that end of the floor.

Offensively, Wallace is a combo guard that’s proven to be effective on and off the ball. He shoots it well from deep and has quite a bit of range. His jumper is quick, fluid and consistent, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t improve as a perimeter scorer.

Wallace doesn’t take a ton of highly difficult triples, as he prefers to be square and in rhythm. At the next level, those types of shots are hard to come by, so he’ll need to become a better shot maker on all fronts.

He’s a shifty driver, but not an elite handler of the ball. Instead, Wallace uses his strength and good use of angles to create space. The Kentucky freshman embraces contact and does well with physicality. Wallace is a good playmaker that enjoys setting up his teammates.

The 6-foot-4 guard is strong and disciplined, which makes up for his lack of height. He’s by no means the jumbo guard we see across the NBA landscape.

For a guard, Wallace is a really good rebounder. That’s something that sticks out when watching him play, as he gives effort and always is trying to get his hands on the ball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As previously mentioned, Wallace is one of the best defenders in this freshman class. He takes defense personally and wants to lock down whoever is in front of him. With his frame, Wallace can guard three positions at a high level. He stays low to the ground, moves his feet well, and makes the right reads. His hands are also lightning quick.

Overall, Wallace projects to be the ultimate 3-and-D guard and a highly impactful complimentary piece at the NBA level. He’s a rare defensive playmaker that won’t be the flashy contributor, but will always have an influence on winning. He’s one of the biggest competitors in this class and wants to win at all costs.

What’s perhaps most underrated about Wallace is his understanding of how to get the most out of those around him and enhance their strengths. Simply put, he makes the guys around him better on both ends.

As a senior at Richardson High School, Wallace led a squad that was considered the best team in the country down the stretch of the season. He was 2021-22 Texas Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year and played in all of the big recruiting events after graduation.

It will be interesting to see Wallace at Kentucky where guards generally have success at the NBA level. He’ll take this team to a new level with his defensive upside.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

JD Davison, Boston Celtics
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: JD Davison Offers Celtics Future Upside

By Derek Parker
Kobe Elvis, Dayton
Newsfeed

Under the Radar Draft Prospects: Gibson Jimerson and Kobe Elvis

By Jam Hines
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Current Player Comps for Upcoming Class

By Nick Crain
Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Nikola Jovic Offers Versatile Skillset for Heat

By Derek Parker
NBA Draft
Newsfeed

International Spotlight: Agustin Ubal Breaks Out at AmeriCup

By Ignacio Rissotto
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV

By Draft Digest Staff
Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: New Duo Could Make an Impact for Nuggets

By Derek Parker
South Carolina Basketball
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina’s GG Jackson

By Draft Digest Staff