NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace

Guard | Kentucky

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 185 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.62

Matt Stone/Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

When it comes to well-rounded prospects, look no further than Wallace. He does nearly everything well, making it hard to define clear weaknesses. He’s certainly not elite at everything, but he impacts the game at so many levels.

This makes him one of the best two-way guards in this class. His defensive upside is what will result in him likely being selected in the lottery. Wallace is elite on that end of the floor.

Offensively, Wallace is a combo guard that’s proven to be effective on and off the ball. He shoots it well from deep and has quite a bit of range. His jumper is quick, fluid and consistent, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t improve as a perimeter scorer.

Wallace doesn’t take a ton of highly difficult triples, as he prefers to be square and in rhythm. At the next level, those types of shots are hard to come by, so he’ll need to become a better shot maker on all fronts.

He’s a shifty driver, but not an elite handler of the ball. Instead, Wallace uses his strength and good use of angles to create space. The Kentucky freshman embraces contact and does well with physicality. Wallace is a good playmaker that enjoys setting up his teammates.

The 6-foot-4 guard is strong and disciplined, which makes up for his lack of height. He’s by no means the jumbo guard we see across the NBA landscape.

For a guard, Wallace is a really good rebounder. That’s something that sticks out when watching him play, as he gives effort and always is trying to get his hands on the ball.

As previously mentioned, Wallace is one of the best defenders in this freshman class. He takes defense personally and wants to lock down whoever is in front of him. With his frame, Wallace can guard three positions at a high level. He stays low to the ground, moves his feet well, and makes the right reads. His hands are also lightning quick.

Overall, Wallace projects to be the ultimate 3-and-D guard and a highly impactful complimentary piece at the NBA level. He’s a rare defensive playmaker that won’t be the flashy contributor, but will always have an influence on winning. He’s one of the biggest competitors in this class and wants to win at all costs.

What’s perhaps most underrated about Wallace is his understanding of how to get the most out of those around him and enhance their strengths. Simply put, he makes the guys around him better on both ends.

As a senior at Richardson High School, Wallace led a squad that was considered the best team in the country down the stretch of the season. He was 2021-22 Texas Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year and played in all of the big recruiting events after graduation.

It will be interesting to see Wallace at Kentucky where guards generally have success at the NBA level. He’ll take this team to a new level with his defensive upside.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.